Hyderabad: MLRIT holds 18th annual day celebrations on Wednesday

Labour and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy appreciated the efforts of the MLRIT management and teachers on their successful journey

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:24 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Hyderabad: The 18th annual day celebrations of Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) were held here on Wednesday.

Labour and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy appreciated the efforts of the MLRIT management and teachers on their successful journey and said the institute was providing top class education along with a good number of campus placements in multinational companies.

MLRIT Secretary Marri Rajashekar Reddy said the institute was striving to enhance infrastructure, ensuring students have access to the latest resources and tools to facilitate their learning and development.

Principal K Srinivas Rao said the Institute has achieved a 90 per cent placement record against eligible students and around 70 per cent against intake.

