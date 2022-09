MLS point incharge suspended in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: An incharge of Rebbena Mandal Level Stock (MLS) point was suspended on charges of committing discrepancies. An order to this effect was issued by Collector Rahul Raj on Thursday.

As per the order, the in-charge M Gopinath was placed under suspension for large scale differences in the quantum of rice grains stored at the stock point, during an inspection carried out by authorities of the civil supplies and revenue departments recently.