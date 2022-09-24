Telangana Tourism dept launches boating facility at Asifabad’s irrigation project

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:20 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Adding an additional entertainment channel for visitors the Kumram Bheem irrigation project in the Ada village of Asifabad mandal, the Telangana Tourism department has launched a boat ride facility at the project.

Speaking after inaugurating the facility along with MLA Athram Sakku on Saturday, Collector Rahul Raj said steps were being taken to develop the tourism sector in the district. Efforts were on to introduce similar boat ride facilities in many other tourist spots to attract tourists and visitors soon, he said, adding that the facility would give a fillip to the tourism sector in the district.

Tourism officials said the boat ride facility would be introduced in a full-fledged manner in another two or three days. The fare was Rs.50 per person, they said, also adding that the public could celebrate birthdays and special occasions on the boat. The facility was set up at a cost of Rs.25 lakh.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kova Laxmi, ITDA-Utnoor project officer K Varun Reddy, Additional Collectors Chahat Bajpai, Rajesham, District Fisheries Officer Sambashiva Rao, District Panchayat Officer Ramesh, DPM Ramakrishna and others were present.