MMTS service is now available across 90 route km in Hyderabad

The MMTS services which were being operated across 48 Rkms is now extended to nearly 90 Rkms and to cater to the passengers of the new sections, the number of services has also been increased and now stands at 106.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:10 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hyderabad: MMTS, the suburban rail service in the city is now available across nearly 90 route km (Rkms) with the new areas served being Secunderabad-Medchal and Umdanagar-Falaknuma.

The MMTS services which were being operated across 48 Rkms is now extended to nearly 90 Rkms and to cater to the passengers of the new sections, the number of services has also been increased and now stands at 106.

For the benefit of the suburban rail passengers in the twin city region, Indian Railways has introduced 20 MMTS Services between Secunderabad-Medchal. Passengers near stations like Malkajgiri, Dayanand Nagar, Safilguda, Ramakistapuram, Ammuguda, Cavalry Barracks, Alwal Bolarum, Gundlapochampally, Gowdavalli stations among others will now be able to avail the MMTS services.

In addition, 20 MMTS train services which were being operated till Falaknuma have also been extended upto Umdanagar, i.e., the nearest railway station to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Suburban passengers who wish to travel to the airport will be able to travel to the nearest rail head by MMTS.

A press release from the SCR said the extension of MMTS Services strengthens the rail connectivity between different parts of the twin cities, especially now eastern parts of the city. MMTS is the most cost-effective means of transport with the minimum fare being Rs. 5 and maximum fare, Rs. 15 only.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, said that works on the remaining stretches on MMTS Phase-II extension are also progressing speedily.