South Central Railway cancels six MMTS train services on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:00 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Due to detention of pairing works being taken up, the South Central Railway (SCR) cancelled six MMTS train services on Saturday.

The cancelled services include, 47102 , 47128 , 47104, 47132 , 47109 , 47136.

The SCR requested rail users to make note of it and plan their travel accordingly.