South Central Railway cancels several MMTS train services on Saturday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:48 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hyderabad: Due to operational reasons, the South Central Railway (SCR) cancelled several MMTS train services today.

The services cancelled include, Lingampally – Hyderabad, Hyderabad – Lingampalli, Falaknuma – Lingampalli, Lingampalli – Falaknuma, Falaknuma – Hyderabad and Falaknuma – Ramachandrapuram.

The SCR requested rail users to make note of it and plan their travel accordingly.