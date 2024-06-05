MNREGS worker dies while working in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 June 2024, 08:41 PM

Siddipet: A woman worker of MNREGS died while working on the outskirts of Chetla Narsampally in Doulthabad mandal on Wednesday. The victim was Passula Anitha (34), a resident of the same village. While working, she collapsed all of sudden and died on the spot. Her two-school going daughters Deepika and Deeksha were orphaned following the sudden demise of Anitha. The villagers have demanded ex-gratia for them. Doulthabad Police have registered a case. A probe is on.