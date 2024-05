MNREGS workers find Nizam era coins in farmer’s field in Siddipet

20 silver coins and two rings found at farmer Challa Malla Reddy's field.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 02:23 PM

Siddipet: MNREGS works have found some 20 silver coins and two rings at farmer Challa Malla Reddy’s field at Narsaipally village in Maddur mandal on Thursday.

The local officials have sent the coins to experts to identify them exactly. The Police took them into possession.