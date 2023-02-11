Modern crematorium ready for inauguration in Hanamkonda

IT Minister KT Rama Rao is likely to inaugurate it during his proposed visit to the city

By P. Laxma Reddy Updated On - 05:51 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Crematorium with all facilities developed in Hanamkonda by GWMC. Photo: Gotte Venkat

Hanamkonda: All is set for inauguration of a state of the art crematorium (Vaikunta Dhamam) constructed in two acres at Vajpayee Colony under 57th division limits at a cost of Rs.3.90 crore.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said the modern facility was constructed as a model crematorium by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). “We are planning to inaugurate this funeral complex soon. IT Minister KT Rama Rao is likely to inaugurate it during his proposed visit to the city,” the MLA said.

According to GWMC officials, a landscape garden with exotic plants was also developed at the crematorium. “Four burning platforms, room for firewood, separate bathrooms for both the men and women, toilets, locker room, prayer rooms, sitting rooms, a place for washing the legs and hands and lighting have been developed at this facility with a compound wall,” said an official. Parking space for the vehicles carrying mortal remains was also allotted at the facility.

Relatives of the departed can stay at the Vaikunta Dhamam complex until completion of the 11 day rituals observed after cremation. The walls of the crematorium were painted with portraits of Gods and characters from mythological stories including Satyaharichandra. The facility was developed with the funds from ‘Pattana Pragathi’, Municipal General Funds and the Chief Minister’s Assurance provision.

A resident of a nearby colony, Dr Bhukya Devender said the environs of the crematorium would provide comfort to grieving family members of the departed. “We must thank the government for constructing this modern crematorium,” he said.