Modern integrated market inaugurated in Khammam

Khammam: With the objective of making quality and fresh food, vegetables and fruits available to the public, integrated vegetable and meat markets were being constructed across the State, stated Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said on Sunday.

Speaking after inaugurating a modern and sprawling integrated vegetable and meat market built at a cost of Rs 4.10 crore at NSP camp area here, he said similar markets were already functioning in Siddipet, Gajwel and Siricilla.

The market built with municipal funds would be managed by the marketing department and the officials of the department have to make committed efforts to manage the market in a tidy and healthy manner, Nirajan Reddy said.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar addressing the gathering on the occasion informed that the market was located near the TSRTC bus stand being constructed at the area and helps traders to transport the material in an easy manner in the future.

He informed that shops were allotted to self-help groups (SHG) groups as well as farmers.

Giving details of upcoming development works Ajay Kumar said in a couple of days foundation stone for a suspension bridge across Lakaram tank and for a musical fountain at the tank bund.

A skating rink, cricket turf wicket and athletics sand track would be inaugurated at Sardar Patel Stadium. Similarly, a complex of 1000 double bedroom houses named KCR Towers was ready for inauguration at Tekulapalli near Khammam.

MP Nama Nageswar Rao, Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamalraj, MLC B Lakshminarayana, TS Seeds Corporation Chairman K Koteswar Rao, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar. Collector RV Karnan and Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi were present.

