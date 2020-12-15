Modernisation programmes led to effective law enforcement: Kishan Reddy

He was addressing the inaugural session of the 2nd conference on ‘Good practices in CCTNS/ ICJS’ through video conferencing

Hyderabad: The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said the integrated database concepts such as Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS)/Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) have become indispensable to realise the dream of New India.

“It is a reality that crime does not follow jurisdictional boundaries. Hence, our response to crime should also not be restricted by boundaries. Immediate recording of crime and the access of the information to all stakeholders is undoubtedly a key aspect of any effective law enforcement operation. This has led to the genesis of the CCTNS project,” he said.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the 2nd conference on ‘Good practices in CCTNS/ ICJS’ through video conferencing. The two-day conference was organised by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Reddy said the two key modernisation programmes of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have led to effective law enforcement and proved to be force multipliers.

“The Rs 2000 crore mission mode project has revolutionised investigation and policing with its massive reach and connectivity. It has managed to connect the police stations and other offices, even in the most far-flung areas,” he added.

Reddy said the ICJS takes data sharing to a higher level and ensures a single source of truth between the law enforcement and judicial systems. “The operational efficiency of the criminal justice system, without doubt, ICJS is a force multiplier in this data driven world,” he said.

Reddy said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that New India needs to be a combination of ancient wisdom and modern technology. Out of the total of 16,098 police stations in the country, CCTNS software is being used in 95 per cent police stations. Connectivity is available at 97 per cent police stations and 93 per cent police stations are entering 100 per cent FIRs through CCTNS.

