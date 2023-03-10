Modi felicitated with Modi photo in Modi stadium; netizens share amusing memes

Modi on Thursday met with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese to watch the fourth Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium, earlier known as Motera stadium, where he was presented with a photo of himself by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Published Date - 04:01 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was, on Thursday, felicitated with a photo of himself at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The incident sparked a number of online memes that poked fun at Modi and the BJP with netizens calling it “heights of self-obsession”.

Y Sathish Reddy, Chairman of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation, while sharing a picture of Modi being felicitated tweeted: “Jay Shah, S/o Amit Shah felicitated Modi in the Modi stadium with a photo of Modi!”

Jay Shah, S/o Amit Shah felicitated Modi in the Modi stadium with a photo of Modi! #IndVsAus pic.twitter.com/v55SuFxtKc — YSR (@ysathishreddy) March 9, 2023

As the picture soon went viral, several netizens and politicians from the opposition mocked NaMo and BJP. While a few called out what they saw as “sheer narcissism”, others flooded the internet with amusing memes.

“Masterstroke in personal PR Stunt. Note: The Stadium has ‘Adani’ stand at one end too (sic),” wrote a netizen. “If this is not nepotism sycophancy narcissism & megalomania on display than what is it! (sic),” another said.

Check out other memes and tweets here:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted with a photo of Narendra Modi in the Narendra Modi stadium by the son of Narendra Modi confidant in the State once ruled by Narendra Modi on occasion of Narendra Modi meeting his counterpart. https://t.co/DsNskAg91N — Haider Ali Khan, حيدر علی خان (@khanhaider) March 9, 2023

There's been a meme update. pic.twitter.com/qpLBVyNnpy — The Momindalorian returns (@AbbasMomin) March 9, 2023

In the Modi stadium, bowling from the Adani end, & batting from the Jay Shah end! pic.twitter.com/28Wm6uH2Ze — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) March 10, 2023

PM Narendra Modi watching the match at Narendra Modi Stadium pic.twitter.com/kj7h1cmLpj — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 9, 2023

Well, the gift from Jay Shah was surely not the first time Modi has posed with his face/name around him. The Prime Minister wore a royal blue “bandhgala” suit with the monogram “Narendra Damodardas Modi” when he received former US president Barack Obama in Hyderabad in 2015.

Meanwhile, India is currently leading the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1. However, the country needs to secure an outright victory in the final Test to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship finals where they will be facing Australia in London from June 7 onwards. In the third test match, Australia beat India by nine wickets.