Modi government trying to kill Singareni: CPI

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:20 AM, Mon - 14 November 22

Hyderabad: The CPI National Secretary K Narayana accused the Modi-led government of trying to shut the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) through its contracts and privatisation policies.

As a leech sucks out the blood without inflicting any pain on the victim, the Modi government was sucking the blood out of the SCCL in the guise of privatisation, he charged.

Addressing media persons here on Sunday, the CPI National Secretary said the Prime Minister’s visit to Telangana was just a politically-motivated trip and it did not aid in any development of the State.

In the wake of the humiliating defeat in the Munugode bypoll, the Prime Minister visited Telangana to ensure that party’s cadre was not depressed due to the result, he informed.

In 2015, the Mines Minerals Development Regulation Act was amended to facilitate handing over coal mines in the Godavari environs for commercial mining.

Accordingly, 240 such mines were identified for handing over them to private companies and of these 98 coal mines had already been handed over, Narayana charged.

A notification was also issued to allot coal mines at Kairaguda, Satupally, Sravanpalli at Mandamarri and Kalyanakani to allot to private players, he said.

“Eventually, after allocating the mines to private players, the coal production in Singareni will come down and the Modi government will be successful in ensuring the company’s downfall,” Narayana charged.