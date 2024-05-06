Modi only about slogans and communal hatred, says KCR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 May 2024, 11:01 PM

BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao addressing a roadshow in Nizamabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, stating that it had failed to deliver on its promises and had neglected the welfare of the people.

Despite being in power for a decade, Modi was confined to mere sloganeering and spreading communal hatred without any tangible accomplishments to take credit for, he said. Addressing a roadshow in Nizamabad on Monday, he pointed out that the people had elected a BJP MP there in 2019.

But there was no benefit for the people, he said, pointing out that Modi was resorting to only empty slogans and rhetoric, with none of the promises made by the Prime Minister materialising over the last 10 years.

Modi had raised slogans like “Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikaas” and “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao,” but they had failed to address the real issues faced by the people. Citing latest reports, Chandrashekhar Rao said the BJP would not get more than 210 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and that the slogan of “400 par” was only to bluff people. The Congress too would not get clear majority.

“The next government at the Centre will be formed by regional parties and the BRS can play key role in national politics if we get 14-15 MP seats in the State,” he said. “Modi promised “Ache Din”, but gave us “Chache Din” (deadly days) by increasing fuel prices and taxation through GST,” he said, also pointing out that since he was speaking against Modi, the BJP got his daughter and MLC K Kavitha arrested in a fabricated case. “But I will not give up and will continue to fight against the BJP,” he vowed.

The BRS supremo also lashed out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for calling Modi his ‘Bade Bhai’ and wanting to replicate the Gujarat model in Telangana.

“By Gujarat model, did he mean the Godhra riots where people were burnt alive? The Gujarat model is all sound and no substance,” he added.

On the State government resuming Rythu Bandhi disbursals, Chandrashekhar Rao said the State government had halted disbursement of the farm input assistance, and got permission from the ECI to resume it from Monday only after he stepped out and exposed the government’s inefficiency.

“Only because KCR embarked on a bus tour, despite a fractured leg, and raised his voice against the Congress leaders, the Rythu Bandhu is being released now. For this specific reason, we need the BRS in the Parliament as well,” he asserted.

Dubbing the BJP a “dangerous” party, Chandrashekhar Rao said the people were aware of the ineptitude of the Nizamabad MP as well and were determined to defeat him under any circumstances. The Congress, on the other hand, was in third place in Nizamabad constituency with less than 20 per cent vote share as per latest survey reports.

“The BRS is already a front runner with more than six per cent vote share above the BJP. Under these circumstances, a vote for the Congress will only benefit the BJP,” he cautioned.

Reiterating that Telangana was a secular State and would remain one as long as he was alive, the BRS president asserted that spreading hatred and dividing people in the name of religion would not benefit anyone. “I am also a Hindu, but before that I am a well-wisher of all the people of Telangana,” he said.

The Congress, meanwhile, had cheated Muslims and other minorities for the last 70 years with sweet talk and false promises, instead of taking concrete measures for their development

Taking a dig at Modi’s promise of Rs.15 lakh to every Jan Dhan account, the BRS president said he learnt that people in Nizamabad, represented by a BJP MP, had received not Rs.15 lakh, but Rs.30 lakh, evoking laughter and people replying with a loud “No”.

Cautioning against Modi’s plans to divert Godavari River water to Tamil Nadu, Chandrashekhar Rao urged the people to elect BRS MP candidate Bajireddy Govardhan to safeguard their interests. “If you elect the BJP candidate, he will not be able to even speak against Modi’s decision to divert Godavari River water. Except for dividing people in the name of religion, the BJP did not benefit Nizamabad at all,” he said.

Highlighting the developmental initiatives undertaken by his government in Nizamabad district, Chandrashekhar Rao said the previous BRS government had linked the Nizam Sagar project with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project to ensure adequate water and also rejuvenated the Sri Ram Sagar project.

He also highlighted the BRS government’s success in providing drinking water to every household under Mission Bhagiratha. Criticising the Congress government for failing to maintain the same standards of governance, he said the Congress was deceiving the people with false promises and demanded greater accountability from the ruling party. Instead of delivering promises, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was swearing on Gods and the Goddesses, he said, coming down heavily on the Chief Minister and other Cabinet Ministers for making tall claims of providing uninterrupted power, while people were suffering from frequent power cuts.