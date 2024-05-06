KTR denounces BJP’s politics of religion

He reminded that the BJP government at the Centre repeatedly neglected Hyderabad's developmental needs over the last 10 years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 08:45 PM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao addressing a roadshow in Kondapur under Chevella Parliamentary constituency on Monday.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday voiced strong opposition to the BJP’s politics of religion, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attempting to destroy the secular fabric and communal harmony in Hyderabad for political mileage. He reminded that the BJP government at the Centre repeatedly neglected Hyderabad’s developmental needs over the last 10 years.

Addressing a roadshow in Kondapur under Chevella Parliamentary constituency on Monday, Rama Rao reminded that in the decade-long rule of the BRS-led by K Chandrashekhar Rao, the secular atmosphere of Hyderabad was preserved. All efforts were made to promote brotherhood among religions apart from attracting huge investments for employment generation by maintaining a peaceful atmosphere and keeping communal politics away.

“Hyderabad is one of the most harmonious cities in the country, but Modi is attempting to destroy the friendly environment and cosmopolitan culture,” he said.

Dismissing BJP’s temple construction agenda as insufficient grounds for electoral support, he emphasised on Chandrashekhar Rao’s inclusive governance, which transcended religious divides to prioritise the welfare of all citizens. He cited Greater Hyderabad’s overwhelming support for Chandrashekhar Rao as evidence of his popularity and effectiveness in governance. He pointed out that though the former Chief Minister renovated Yadadri temple, he never sought votes for it.

Recalling BJP’s electoral promises in 2014, Rama Rao criticised the party’s failure to fulfill commitments, highlighting the discrepancy between rhetoric and reality. He questioned Modi’s leadership, accusing him of betraying public trust and neglecting Hyderabad’s development needs, particularly in the IT sector, by denying establishment of IT Investment Region. “The Modi government which provided Rs 1,000 crore to Gujarat during floods, did not release even a rupee when Hyderabad suffered its worst floods in its history,” he added.

Rama Rao also rebuked the claims of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders that the BRS colluded with the BJP. “If it is true, why was my sister and MLC K Kavitha arrested in a false case and kept in prison for last 50 days?” he asked, stating only leaders like Chandrashekhar Rao, Arvind Kejriwal and MK Stalin could stop the BJP in national politics, but not the likes of Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

He urged voters to rally behind the car symbol on May 13 to secure a victory that would pave the way for Chandrashekhar Rao’s return to dictate terms in the State politics.