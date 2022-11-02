Modi to launch projects worth Rs 10,850 crore in Visakhapatnam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:47 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

File Photo

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch at least eight projects worth Rs.10,842.47 crore during his visit to the city on November 12.

Besides these, the Prime Minister’s Office is also likely to give the green signal for launch of about six more projects in the next couple of days, according to information reaching here.

The Prime Minister will arrive here on the evening of November 11 and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will reach ahead of him in the afternoon.

The project inaugurations and laying of foundation stone will be in virtual mode. They include two each of Railways and Petroleum and Natural Gas, three of Road Transport and Highways, and one fishery project.