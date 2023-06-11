Modi’s Gujarat model has flyovers and bridges crumbling under weight of corruption

The 563 metre, Rs.51 crore-flyover, thrown open for commuters in 2017, is now being demolished by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) as the entire structure has been found to be weak and not fit to be used.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:58 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s “Gujarat Model” of development has once again been exposed by the poor quality of the work of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj flyover in Hatkeshwar, Ahmedabad.

The 563 metre, Rs.51 crore-flyover, thrown open for commuters in 2017, is now being demolished by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) as the entire structure has been found to be weak and not fit to be used.

The flyover, built with a lifespan of 50 years, could not sustain for even five years, which shows the amount of corruption that has taken place in the project. In fact, the Hatkeshwar flyover has now become a symbol of corruption in Ahmedabad.

The Hatkeshwar flyover, which connects Khokhra and CTM areas in the eastern part of the city, will be demolished. This decision has been taken after confirming that poor quality material was used in the construction of the flyover bridge and the bridge was weak. Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has decided to demolish the superstructure of the bridge.

Netizens are questioning the tall claims of the “Gujarat Model” being made by the BJP government in Gujarat. A netizen Rahul@RahulSeeker tweeted: “A complete silence from the Media when it is any BJP ruled State. Remember that Morbi bridge accident on October 30, 2022. 135 lives. The two ticket collectors who were arrested were granted bail two days ago. BTW Oreva Group was responsible for the maintenance of this flyover.”

According to reports, there were four instances of deck settlements and one of box settlements in the bridge, the last being in August 2022, after which the bridge was closed to the public. The AMC has initiated departmental inquiries against eight of its engineers, suspending four of them, retiring three from service, while the fourth is on contractual service, all of whom were responsible for supervision of the bridge project.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj flyover is not the only structure which is under question in Gujarat. Even the famous Rs 75-crore bridge on Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2022, has developed cracks in the glass base.

Even the 3.5km-long Atal bridge in Vadodara, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, after being built reportedly at a cost of Rs.230 crore, has developed cracks. The cracks were observed along the joint of the wall constructed below the bridge and the girder above it on which the ramp was built.

Friendz,

After Bihar- Bridge collapsed the Hai-Toba by the Godi Media is worth watching. Sharing the best Gujrat Model that often missed by the Godi Media somehow. Plz Stay. This empty Hatkeshwar Flyover in Gujrat was built in 2017. Now the AMC going to demolish it.☺️ 1/10 pic.twitter.com/M8OBgDdUCq — RAHUL (@RahulSeeker) June 10, 2023