Not Gujarat, country needs Telangana growth model: Errabelli

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao and BRS leader said there is no challenge for BRS party in Telangana as there is no public support to Opposition parties

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurates paddy procurement centre

Jangaon: Stating that the Gujarat growth model failed the nation, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao opined that the country needs Telangana model of development now.

He said that the Telangana was moving ahead of many other States in development in several sectors within a short time. He was addressing several BRS party ‘Atmeeya Sammelanam’ meetings held in Palakurthy constituency in the district.

The BRS leader said that there is no challenge for the BRS party in the State as there is no public support to the Opposition parties. “The country now needs the leadership of our visionary leader K Chandrashekhar Rao. People need to support the BRS at the State as well as at the Centre. Then only the nation will prosper,” he said.

Listing out various welfare schemes and development projects under the BRS rule, he has appealed to the party workers to make the people aware of these schemes. He also said that the people should teah a befitting lesson to the Opposition party leaders for their attempts to obstruct the growth. Rao alleged that the Centre led by BJP was showing indifferent attitude towards the State and was trying to halt the growth of the State. “Despite the obstructions created by the Opposition parties, Telangana has achieved the top place in many sectors under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” he said. Later, the Minister had lunch with the women workers of the party. He enquired about the works need to be done in the villages, and promised to allocate funds.

Meanwhile, it was decided to conduct the Palakurthy constituency level plenary of the BRS at Devaruppula mandal centre. Paddy procurement cenrte: Meanwhile, the Minister has inaugurated a paddy procurement centre at Dharmapuram village of Devaruppula mandal.