PM Modi came with empty hands, false promises, says Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:36 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yet again failed to explain the BJP-led Union government’s contribution to Telangana’s development, TRS MLC K Kavitha urged the people to take note of the false promises made by Modi while speaking at Hyderabad on Saturday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had questioned the Centre’s contribution to Telangana at different press meets. Like in the past, the Prime Minister did not answer the Chief Minister’s questions and resorted to rhetoric comments, Kavitha said while addressing TRS leaders at Jagityal on Saturday.

“The Prime Minister came with empty hands and made false promises. People should take note of the BJP’s deceitful tactics,” Kavitha said.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister for his comments on deriving strength from abuses by the opposition, TSREDCO Chairman Y Satish Reddy tweeted: “Modi ji, somehow you found source for your nutrition but do you know that, 22.4 Cr people in India are considered undernourished & our rank in the Global Hunger Index is 107/121. Please plan some real measure for them unlike Bhajan & Gaali for Nutrition.”