Mohammad Shami trends on Twitter after India’s loss to Pakistan in Asia Cup

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:50 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Mohammad Shami during a match against Pakistan.

India lost their first Super Four match to Pakistan in the Asia Cup yesterday. Batting first, team India made 181 runs losing 7 wickets.

Pakistan chased down the target with just one ball to spare. Mohammad Rizwan (71) and Mohammad Nawaz (42) kept Pakistan in the hunt as they stitched a much-needed 73-run partnership that saw them cross the line.

Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed the wicket of Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam in his first over and conceded only 26 runs in his quota of four overs. Other Indian bowlers failed to make an impact as they kept leaking too many runs.

After the defeat, many felt that the result of the match could have been different, had Shami played the match. Fans think India missed the services of Mohammad Shami, and some of them took to Twitter to express their disappointment for not including the experienced fast bowler in the squad for the Asia Cup.

Here’s how Twitter reacted

“We missed this bowler at this time,” tweeted one user.

“We missed Mohammad Shami at this time. And Well Played Team India,” tweeted another.

“Don’t ignore this guy, he has most international wicket at this current Indian squad, don’t forget he was only men who had beaten nz in super over,” wrote one user.

Here are a few other tweets:

Shami is missing now. pic.twitter.com/w6K85TBYBR — Syed Aamir Quadri (@aamir28_) September 4, 2022

Shami played 17 T20I matches for India and claimed 18 wickets. India will play Sri Lanka in their second Super Four match on 6 September.