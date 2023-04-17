Fans show their love for Shruti Haasan in a most heartwarming way

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:32 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Hyderabad: Shruti Haasan has recently attended a meet-and-greet event in Chennai, where fans showed their love and admiration for her in the most creative and heartwarming ways.

The dress code for the event was an ode to Shruti’s favourite colour – black. Dressed in black ensembles, her fans demonstrated their attention to detail and made their idol feel special. But, that was just the beginning.

The male attendees also left no stone unturned to make Shruti feel special. Inspired by the actor’s interview where she confessed her love for bearded men, some of them decided not to shave. This fun and quirky detail shows just how far fans will go to show their love and appreciation.

The fans presented Shruti Haasan with some personalised gifts that were nothing short of delightful. The highlight of the presents was two furry kittens, a purr-fect gift for the cat lover that Shruti is. This thoughtful gesture demonstrated the fans’ willingness to go the extra mile to make their matinee idol feel cherished.

The event also had a touching moment when a little girl sang with Shruti, showing her innocent love for the actor. This amazing performance highlighted the profound impact that celebrities can have on their fans, especially the younger ones, and how much they mean to them.

All in all, the meet and greet event in Chennai was a remarkable display of fan appreciation for Shruti.