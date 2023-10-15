Monkey helps kitten cross busy road in Mancherial

The mother monkey then went beyond her call and even tried to breast-feed the kitten. It also played with the kitten for a while before heading back into the forest.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Mancherial: In a heart-warming instance, a monkey helped a kitten in crossing a busy Mancherial-Khanapur-Utnoor road by holding the little one in its hands at Indaram village in Jannaram mandal in the core of the Kawal Tiger Reserve. The touching scene was captured by Namaste Telangana’s Mancherial district photographer Srinivas Varshini on Sunday.

The mother monkey, who was carrying her own baby on her back, came to the rescue of the kitten that was struggling to reach the other side of the busy road. The monkey carefully took the kitten into its hands and then crossed the road which witnesses heavy movement of traffic including trucks, cars, motor-cycles and other goods carriers. The monkey did all this while carrying her own baby on her back. Interestingly, another monkey stood by her side, as if to help her help the kitten cross the road.

