Monsoon delights: Savoring the crispy and wholesome flavors of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:29 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Hyderabad: Monsoon season has arrived in Telangana, bringing with it a delightful array of flavors to tantalize our taste buds.

There are some delectable foods that are cooked and savored during this rainy season and include Mukka Jonna Chat, known as Corn Chat, a dish that perfectly captures the essence of monsoon. For meat lovers, the monsoon brings with it the finger licking good Kodi Korralu Bhaji, or Chicken Wings Bhaji. The chicken wings are marinated in a spicy blend of Telangana’s signature spices and then deep-fried to perfection.

Among comforting fried snacks is Vadas, golden-brown fritters that are made from soaked and ground lentils, often spiced with green chilies and curry leaves, while Dalwadas are crafted from a mix of various lentils.

Also, roasted corn is one joy with street vendors setting up their makeshift stalls, roasting fresh corn cobs over open flames. Phulaurah, also known as Phulori, is a delightful and crispy snack.

No monsoon culinary journey in Telangana would be complete without mentioning the soul-warming elixir of Masala Chai. While not fried, this quintessential Indian tea holds a special place in the hearts of many during the rainy season.

Mitesh Lohiya, Director, Sales and Marketing, Gold Drop, says, “As we explore the diverse and mouthwatering foods consumed during the monsoon in Telangana, one thing becomes abundantly clear – this season is a time of celebration for our taste buds.”