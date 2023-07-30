River Krishna turns ‘Lake Placid’ as crocodiles crawl about

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 08:04 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Hyderabad: Heavy rains and steady inflows into River Krishna is leaving residents in many villages along the river banks in Wanaparty, Gadwal and Narayanpet districts a worried lot. Though there is no giant crocodile prowling about on the lines of the popular ‘Lake Placid’ movie, the sheer number of crocodiles venturing out into agriculture fields and on the banks of the river in the wake of the recent rains and floods, is becoming a matter of concern.

Residents say an increasing number of crocodiles are hitting the shore for basking under the sun at many locations. At times, they are venturing into agricultural fields, ponds and other water bodies as well, which has become a regular phenomenon during monsoon. During summer, crocodiles stay deep in the river.

However, with the advent of monsoon, they tend to hit the banks for basking and during heavy rains and floods, they get swept away or swim towards ponds and get stuck in the fields, Wanaparthy District Forest Officer M Naveen Reddy says.

During normal days, the Forest department gets two to three complaints a month about crocodiles venturing into water bodies or fields. The number goes up, sometimes to 10 a month, during floods, he adds.

Residents, mostly from Atmakur, Ghanpur and neighbouring areas, lodge such complaints. A fortnight back, a crocodile weighing about 150 kg, got stuck in a net set up for wild pigs at Ammapally village of Peddamandadi mandal in Wanaparthy. Forest officials along with local residents rescued the nine-foot crocodile and released it back into the river.

There are a few complaints from Ieeja, Malthakal and other areas of Gadwal as well. Soon after a complaint is received from residents, a special team from the Forest department initiates rescue operations. With help from local residents, they rescue the crocodiles and release them back into the River Krishna, he adds.

Last week, a video of nearly a dozen crocodiles basking on the river banks at Kuruvapuram, Makthal in Narayanpet vent viral on social media. The Forest department has now cautioned villagers abutting the river not to get close to the banks, especially during floods and heavy rains.

Farmers, especially those rearing sheep and goats, take their herds to the river banks for bathing. Unlike salt water crocodiles, which are aggressive, river water crocodiles are mostly docile but even they could be risky for people, a senior Forest official says.

The department has appealed to residents, particularly fishermen, not to get into the river for fishing. They have been advised to move around in groups, making noise to avoid any untoward incident, he adds.