Monsoon set to retreat from Telangana; winter season to start from Nov 3

By Sowmya Sangam Published: Updated On - 11:42 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: The southwest monsoon may finally start withdrawing from the State including Hyderabad over the weekend, signalling the end of its four-month journey that started in June, the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) said on Wednesday.

With the end of the monsoon season, the State capital might see a nip in the air soon. According to Dr A Sravani, scientist-C, IMD-H, the temperatures are expected to start dipping around early November. “The southwest monsoon will withdraw from all over the State including Hyderabad after three days. Till Saturday, light to moderate rains will hit the city. The winter season will make its presence felt from November 3,” the official said.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the city usually experiences mild winter from November to January. The lowest minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in January 2015 at Marredpally. “The lowest minimum temperatures are observed mainly over north and northeast districts of the State and south and southeast districts are warmer during the season,” the Weather Department stated in a report.

The normal date for the State capital to report monsoon withdrawal is October 15. However, till Wednesday, Hyderabad experienced an intense spell of rain. From the beginning of the month till October 19, Hyderabad received 142.8 mm of rainfall against the normal mark of 84.4 mm with 69 per cent departure.

The north zone bore the brunt of monsoon fury with areas like Quthbullapur and Kapra recording large excess rainfall so far. While Rajendranagar and other areas saw large excess and excess downpour respectively, Musheerabad is the only area that saw normal rainfall ever since the onset of monsoon, according to TSDPS data.

Forecast

The IMD-Hyderabad predicted that Hyderabad may continue to receive rainfall for the next three days. While light rainfall (2.50 mm to 15.50 mm) is likely to hit areas like Serilingampally, Moosapet, Charminar, Hayatnagar, and Gajularamaram, a high-intensity downpour is expected to lash Khairtabad, Secunderabad, Amberpet, Malakpet, Chandrayangutta, Yousufguda, and Jubilee Hills.