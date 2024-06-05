Hyderabad welcomes monsoon showers, more rainfall expected

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, the city recorded a maximum temperature at 36.1 degree Celsius and a relative humidity of 60 per cent which marked the lowest temperature recorded compared to all other districts on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 June 2024, 06:44 PM

Hyderabad: The city witnessed its first monsoon showers of the year on Wednesday. The evening saw heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, impacting daily life and causing water logging in various areas.

In the afternoon, scattered rain showers were observed in areas such as Kapra, Uppal, Nacharam, Mallapur, and Dammaiguda.

By evening, the sky grew darker, and within a short span of time, heavy rainfall engulfed most areas of the city. According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), as of 6 pm, the highest rainfalls recorded were at 72.5 mm in Nampally, followed by 62.5 mm in Khairatabad, 50.8 mm in Bandlaguda and Asifnagar, and 44.8 mm in Shaikpet.

Other parts of the city that received rains including Ramanthapur, Bachupally, LB Nagar, Kukatpally, Hitec City, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Banjara Hills, Dilsukhnagar, Vanasthalipuram, Miyapur, Yusufguda, Jubilee Hills, Nanakramguda, and others.

More rains are expected overnight at various areas, with a mostly cloudy sky and scattered rain anticipated on Thursday.

For the next 48 hours, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius respectively.

Yellow alert issued in Telangana till June 9. On Wednesday, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, and isolated areas in other districts received heavy storms.

A yellow alert indicating light to moderate rains has been issued to various districts in the state until June 9.