Bodies of two persons washed away in floods found in Peddapalli

Bodies of Cheppala Pavan (22), a bill collector (Karobar) and a fisherman Goskula Kumar (45) who went missing in two different incidents, were found on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 08:32 PM

Peddapalli: The bodies of two persons, who were washed away in the flood water in different incidents in Kalvasrirampur mandal on Sunday have been traced.

Cheppala Pawan (22) was washed away in Nakkalavagu near Kothapalli while crossing a flooded road on his bike.

His body was found in a nearby tank late on Sunday night. A resident of Kalvasrirampur, Pawan was working as a bill collector in Mirzampet village and met with the accident while returning to home after work.

In another incident, a fisherman Goskula Kumar (45) went missing in Kunaram tank while arranging fishing nets. His body was found near the bund of the tank on Monday morning.