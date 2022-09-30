Monuments in Hyderabad lit-up in pink for breast cancer awareness

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:30 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Hyderabad: On the occasion of international breast cancer awareness month in October, city-based Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation (UBF) has made arrangements to illuminate major landmarks and historical monuments of Hyderabad in pink on Friday.

For the 14th consecutive year, UBF will be illuminating major landmarks including Charminar, Buddha statue in Tank Bund, Prasads Imax, Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge and KIMS Hospital in pink colour.

Illumination of prominent buildings in pink is a way to attract the attention and curiosity of people and raise awareness about importance of early detection of breast cancer.

“Hyderabad is the only city in Asia to have so many prominent buildings and historic monuments turn pink in one night in support of breast cancer awareness,” founder, UBF, Dr P Raghu Ram, said.

To win the war on breast cancer, women of all ages must report to their doctor if there are any new changes noticed in the breast. All women must get an annual screening mammogram from the age of 40, the noted breast cancer surgeon said.