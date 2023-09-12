More pelican signals to be installed on Hyderabad roads

Published Date - 06:52 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad: To ensure the safety of pedestrians, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to have more road crossings in the city equipped with pelican signals.

The GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose who held a review meeting here on Tuesday, directed the officials to take steps to increase the number of pelican signals in the city. The meeting which was also attended by the officials from other line departments including the police and electricity, reviewed enhancing these signals.

As of now, a total of 404 Adaptive Traffic Signal Control (ATSC) systems and pelican signals have been set up in 57 corridors of the city. Of the 282 signals, 169 are old signals, while 113 are of the new ATSC system. In addition to that, 78 pelican signals have also been installed for the safety of pedestrians.

Instructing officials to set up more pelican signals at busy junctions, Rose also tasked them with modernizing the 44 signals in non-corridor areas and connecting them to the command control.

The ATSC system in Hyderabad is one of a kind and reduces travel time by 20 to 30 per cent, informed Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sudheer Babu.

Meanwhile, in another development, the GHMC Commissioner asked the railway authorities to take up the Railway over Bridge works to improve the transport system in the city.

He said that traffic is being disrupted near Falaknuma, and Shastripuram ROBs, along with Yakutpura RuB because of the pending work.

Accompanied by MLC Mohammed Ahmed, the Commissioner also inspected the road widening works to be undertaken from Shastripuram to Falaknuma Bus Depot via Via Vattepally.

