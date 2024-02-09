Morning News Today: Google’s AI Gemini, Nitish Kumar With NDA, Australia Into U19 World Cup Finals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 11:50 AM

Morning News Today from Telangana Today brings you the rapid news highlights daily, from local to global, in the morning. Today’s Morning News includes: Railway Projects Worth Rs 12,343 Crore Approved, Google CEO Sundar Pichai introduces Gemini, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Rejoins NDA, Arvind Kejriwal Accuses Center, Promotes Education, NIA Raids Homes in Hyderabad, Including Journalists’, Telangana Budget Session Underway, Chandrababu Naidu Meets BJP Leaders for Electoral Alliance, Telangana Government Reserves 33% of Jobs for Women, YSRCP Announces Rajya Sabha Candidates, Australia beats Pakistan in U19 Cricket Semifinal, and Ravindra Jadeja Celebrates 15 Years in International Cricket