Morning News Today: PM Modi Calls Congress Outdated, No. 1 Test Bowler Bumrah, Satya Nadella On AI

Today's Morning News includes: Cong has become outdated: PM, Court asks Kejriwal to appear on Feb 17, Bumrah number 1, 6th Indian student found dead in US, India

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 February 2024, 11:51 AM

Morning News Today from Telangana Today brings you the rapid news highlights daily, from local to global, in the morning. Today’s Morning News includes: Cong has become outdated: PM, Court asks Kejriwal to appear on Feb 17, Bumrah number 1, 6th Indian student found dead in US, India and US should come together for AI regulation: Satya Nadella, U’khand Assembly passes UCC Bill, 25 killed in Pak twin blasts ahead of polls, Karnataka CM stages protest for funds in Delhi, Naidu to meet Shah in Delhi, Sparks to fly as TS Budget session begins today, AP presents Rs 2.86 lakh crore Interim Budget, E-Factor brings Golconda’s history to life, and Pant confident of playing entire IPL