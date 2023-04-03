Most districts in Telangana to witness above-normal temperatures in April: IMD

IMD has warned that the eastern and northeast districts of the State could face heat waves during this period, although the chances of heat waves occurring in April are low

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

The weather department has predicted above-normal rainfall in a few districts of the State during the summer season . — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) on Monday has forecasted normal maximum temperatures for most districts of North, West, and South Telangana during the summer season in the months of April, May, and June. The department, however, has warned that most districts of East Telangana could experience above-normal maximum temperatures during summer.

In April, a majority of the districts in Telangana are likely to witness above-normal maximum temperatures, including almost all parts of Hyderabad. The IMD has also warned that the eastern and northeast districts of the State could face heat waves during this period, although the chances of heat waves occurring in April are low.

In addition, the weather department has predicted above-normal rainfall in a few districts of the state during the upcoming summer season, while other districts could experience below-normal rainfall. However, the rainfall in the city of Hyderabad from April to June is likely to be normal to above normal, providing some relief to the residents.