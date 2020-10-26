‘Most Eligible Bachelor’, a sweet love story

The teaser for Akhil, Pooja’s ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ was released on the occasion of Dasara

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde unveiled the teaser of their upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor on Dasara. The film is scheduled to be released on Sankranti 2021. Directed by Bhaskar, the film was earlier slated to release in April 2020 but was pushed due to the global outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Akhil posted the teaser on Instagram and captioned it: “Is Harsha eligible or not ? Coming to you soon with lots of fun. Happy Dussehra to you all #AlluAravind @hegdepooja #BommarilluBhaskar @gopisundar__official #BunnyVas #VasuVarma @geethaarts @adityamusicindia #MEBTeaser.”

The teaser begins with Akhil’s character Harsha asking others about their expectations from married life. He gets many unsatisfactory answers as he is looking for something “wild”.People are impressed by the romantic conversation between Akhil and Pooja Hegde in the teaser. Then enters Pooja’s character Vibha, a stand-up comedian, and Harsha is enchanted by her.

The teaser showcases a sweet love story brewing between the two characters with a dash of fun and comedy. Pooja shared the same teaser on her Instagram and wrote: “Presenting you the fun-filled romantic Entertainer #MostEligibleBachelor.”