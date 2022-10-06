Mother, daughter end lives over financial problems at Ibrahimpatnam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:02 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Hyderabad: Two women allegedly died by suicide at their house in Ibrahimatpam in Ranga Reddy district due to health and financial issues.

Agamma, 55, and her daughter Yedula Manohari, 30, lived at Venkat Ramana colony in Ibrahimpatnam police station limits for last several years. Agamma’s husband passed away around four year ago.

On Thursday morning, the police received information about foul smell emanating from the house of Agamma, and the local constables reached. On inspecting the house, they found the bodies of the two women hanging to the ceiling in the house. The bodies were in highly decomposed state and locals informed they had not seen the women since last three days.

“Manohari suffered a paralysis attack four years ago and since was under treatment and her mother Agamma was taking care of her. The family was into financial crisis and might have ended their lives due to it,” said Ibrahimpatnam police.

A case is booked and investigation going on.