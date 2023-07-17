Mother, son die in road accident in Medak

Updated On - 04:53 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Medak: A man and his mother died in a road accident at Nagsanpally village in Kowdipally mandal.

Rudavath Gopya (40) and his mother Ramki Bai, residents of Battu Thanda in Chilepched mandal, were on their way back home after attending the funeral of a relative at Kothapeta village in Kowdipally on Sunday night when an oncoming car hit them. Both were severely injured and were shifted to hospital, where they died on Monday morning.

A case was registered.