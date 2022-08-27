Seven arrested for killing two Pythons in Medak district

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:12 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

Medak: Forest officials in Medak district have arrested seven villagers on the charge of killing two Pythons at Rajipet village of Kowdipally Mandal on August 9. Python, a non-venomous snake, is protected under Schedule 1 of the Wild Life Protection Act 1972.

The villagers, who spotted the Pythons in the Pale Prakruthi Vanam near the village, have caught the harmless snakes and tied them with ropes. While shooting videos, the seven youths killed them. The villagers had also felled all the trees in the Palle Prakruthi Vanam alleging that the snakes were frequently entering the village via the Prakruthi Vanam. As the videos of Python’s killing went viral, the forest officials arrested seven persons on August 26. They were produced before the court. Further investigation is on.

Also Read:

Tourists throng brimming water bodies in erstwhile Medak district