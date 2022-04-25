Mother, son drown in tank in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:09 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Talari Balu (12) and his mother Talari Lakshmi (32)

Sangareddy: A woman and her son drowned in a tank while washing a herd of buffaloes in Buravani Kunta at Kothapally village of Gummadidala Mandal on Monday evening.

The victims were Talari Lakshmi (32) and Talari Balu (12). Balu reportedly slipped into the water body.In an attempt to rescue him, his mother also drowned. Following a complaint from Lakshmi’s husband Ramesh, Gummadidala Police have registered a case. The bodies were fished out by evening.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .