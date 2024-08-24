Movement of tiger triggers panic in village in Asifabad

Forest officials asked the locals to be cautious of the tiger and advised them to avoid sudden confrontation with the tiger and not to harm it

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 August 2024, 07:30 PM

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A tiger moving in the forests of Umri village in Kerameri mandal has triggered panic among locals.

Locals spotted pugmarks of a tiger on a cotton field. The photographs of the pugmarks were widely shared on social media platforms. The dwellers of the village requested forest officials to take steps to divert the tiger into deep forests and to prevent loss of humans.

The villagers shared that they were frightened to enter their farms now.

Forest officials asked the locals to be cautious of the tiger and advised them to avoid sudden confrontation with the tiger and not to harm it.

The movement of the tiger was being tracked and steps were being taken to prevent loss of humans.

The officials claimed that a tiger that migrated from Maharashtra might have entered the forests of the village.