MP J Santosh Kumar calls martyrs sacrifices immortal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:36 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: BRS Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar said the history of the sacrifices made by the Telangana martyrs for the cause of separate Telangana would be immortal and future generations would learn about them by visiting the Amara Jyothi Martyrs Memorial, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday.

“Remembering how they did not care for their lives to see a separate Telangana and sacrificed everything to achieve it, with great pride, participated in the inauguration of the Martyrs Memorial, ‘Telangana Amarula Smarakam- #AmaraDeepam’, by Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri KCR garu today near the newly built Telangana Secretariat. The history of their sacrifice will be immortal, and the generations to come would know about them by visiting this memorial, (sic), he tweeted.

Remembering how they did not care for their lives to see the separate Telangana and sacrificed everything to achieve it, with great pride, participated the inauguration of the Martyrs Memorial, ‘Telangana Amarula Smarakam- #AmaraDeepam‘, by Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri KCR garu… pic.twitter.com/xfLmw2uetL — Santosh Kumar J (@SantoshKumarBRS) June 22, 2023

Santosh Kumar also tweeted a video, which he called a lyrical tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of separate Telangana.

“Their sacrifice will never be forgotten and to make them immortal in the history of our state, Hon’ble Chief Minister has ordered the creation of a unique Martyrs Memorial in the heart of the city that is going to be inaugurated by our beloved legend today. Johar Amaraveerulara…” (sic), he said.

A lyrical tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of separate #Telangana. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten and to make them immortal in the history of our state, Hon’ble Chief Minister has ordered the creation of a unique Martyrs Memorial in the… pic.twitter.com/vMr2jxvrzr — Santosh Kumar J (@SantoshKumarBRS) June 22, 2023