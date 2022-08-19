MP J Santosh Kumar inaugurates Photo exhibition at Ravindra Bharathi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:30 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

MP Santosh Kumar inaugurated photo exhibition at Ravindra Bharathi.

Hyderabad: A photo exhibition by the Telangana Photo Journalists Association was inaugurated by Rajya Sabha MP J.Santosh Kumar at Ravindra Bharathi here on Friday. Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud, Kranti Kumar, MLA, Telangana Media Academy chairman Allam Narayana and others participated in the inaugural.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Kumar said that earlier, a photo was seen as equivalent to thousand words, but now a photo was a representation of an emotion. He appreciated photo journalists for vividly and wonderfully capturing different aspects through their pictures.

Congratulating the photo journalists, Srinivas Goud said the photographs document the development and progress of Telangana. Photo Journalists Association president Bhaskar said 626 photos were received for the exhibition and 504 of them were displayed.