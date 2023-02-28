MP Santosh Kumar sanctions Rs 50 lakh for Government Maternity Hospital at Petlaburj

MP J Santosh Kumar assured to get another Rs 50 lakh sanctioned from his MPLADS during the next financial year to fulfill his commitment to provide Rs 1 crore for the hospital's development

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: Fulfilling his promise to develop the Government Maternity Hospital at Petlaburj, Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar on Tuesday handed over the sanction letter for Rs 50 lakh from his MPLADS to hospital superintendent Dr P Malathi in the presence of Health Minister T Harish Rao. He assured to get another Rs 50 lakh sanctioned from his MPLADS during the next financial year to fulfill his commitment to provide Rs 1 crore for the hospital’s development.

The BRS Rajya Sabha member recalled his special association with the Petlaburj hospital where he was born and assured that he would make all efforts to mobilise more funds through his friends and acquaintances towards strengthening the hospital. Health Minister Harish Rao appreciated the MP’s gesture to support development of the government hospital and urged other elected representatives to extend their support to government hospitals.

