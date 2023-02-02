Swachh Survekshan Grameen: Khammam gets first place in three-star category

Khammam district secured the first place in the country with 187.35 percent score
Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar expressed pleasure at Khammam getting the first rank in the three-star category in Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2023.
The Union Water Resources Ministry has given a three-star rating to 44 towns across the country and it was a matter of pride that Khammam district has secured the first place in the country with 187.35 percent score, he said in a statement here on Thursday.
It was a happy development that Kothagudem district stood fifth with 122.57 marks he said and congratulated the district administrations of Khammam and Kothagudem for excelling in Swachh Survekshan.