MPHA examination postponed

In a notification, the MHSRB said that the revised dates for the MPHA examination will be informed in the due course.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) on Saturday has postponed the examination for recruitment of 1520 posts of Multi Purpose Health Assistant (Female) workers, which was scheduled to be held on November 10, 2023.

In a notification, the MHSRB said that the revised dates for the MPHA examination will be informed in the due course. In July, the medical recruitment board had notified to recruit 1520 Multi-Purpose Health Assistant (female), who will be posted to different districts including Hyderabad.