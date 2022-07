| Provisional List Of Candidates For Recruitment Of Anm Mpha Released

Provisional list of candidates for recruitment of ANM/MPHA released

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:14 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday published the provisional selection list of candidates for recruitment to the posts of ANM/MPHA (F) in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad on its website www.tspsc.gov.in.

Earlier, the Commission had called for relinquishments from candidates. As no candidate gave relinquishment, the Commission published the provisional selection list.