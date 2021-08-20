Mpower Cell launched at BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus

Hyderabad: Mpower- a pioneer in Indian mental healthcare backed by Aditya Birla Education Trust on Friday launched an Mpower Cell at BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus.

The new cell was inaugurated by Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson, Mpower, in an endeavour to accelerate the movement to bring about a mind-set change and offer mental well-being in a holistic manner.

Due to the pandemic, mental illness has emerged as a crisis with rising cases of anxiety, depression, and other disorders. As a result, there is a strong need to create avenues where people can seek help that they need. Mpower’s newest cell will provide 1-on-1 counselling and quality clinical interventions to the students, faculty and staff on the campus.

Speaking at the virtual inauguration, Neerja Birla said, “Mental health challenges among youth is a pressing issue. College students are in their formative years during which could they could make or break their careers. Success in academics can be only ensured with sound mental health and any problem should be nipped in the bud.”

Prof. G Sundar, Director BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus, said, “As a result of the pandemic, students have been gravely impacted because their pre-planned schedules were disrupted. With no definitive solutions in sight, it certainly impacted their mental health. The isolation and limited socialisation too played a role in the downfall of mental health in our youngsters.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, Mpower has intensified its efforts to alleviate the stigma around mental health, through various initiatives. 8/20/2021 4:39:59 PM.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .