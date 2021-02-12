MS Dhoni Cricket Academy to be launched in Telangana soon

Announcing the alliance, former Indian under-19 world cup team member Mihir Diwakar, who is also the managing director of Aarka Sports Management, said this academy is the brainchild of both himself and Dhoni

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:54 pm

Hyderabad: India’s most successful captain MS Dhoni is set to launch his cricket academy, MS Dhoni Cricket Academy, in Telangana as its promoters Aarka Sports Management on Friday joined hands with Brainiacs Bee to set up at least 15 academies in the State in the next two years.

Announcing the alliance, former Indian under-19 world cup team member Mihir Diwakar, who is also the managing director of Aarka Sports Management, said this academy is the brainchild of both himself and Dhoni. The main reason for launching it is to provide infrastructure, which they suffered to find while starting their career, to the talented players in rural places.

Diwakar also revealed that they will set up the academies in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, barring Bengaluru, along with Telangana and targeting at least 20-25 centres each in the State in next two years. The first of such academy will be functional at Bellary from April this year.

With former South African cricketer Daryll Cullinan as their director of coaching, MS Dhoni Cricket Academies already have over 50 centres in India and three abroad. “Our main goal is to provide top-class infrastructure to interested cricketers, especially from rural backgrounds as we suffered with lack of infrastructure when starting our careers. We also provide scholarships for talented cricketers and they will have less number of students to give individual focus. We started our academies six years ago and we have around 20 of our students playing for different States and hoping to see many more in Indian Premier League soon,” revealed Diwakar.

He also stressed that their focus is to take the game to grassroots and said they will also venture into education with MS Dhoni Global School set to be open in Bengaluru next June.

