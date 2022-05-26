MS Education Academy offers free education for students suffering with Thalassemia in Telangana

Hyderabad: City-based MS Education Academy (MSEA) will provide free education to nearly 3,085 students suffering from Thalassemia who are registered with Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), the academy’s Chairman, Mohammad Latif Khan on Thursday, said.

During a visit to TSCS Center at Raghavendra Colony, Rajendranagar, Latif Khan, announced free education to children and youngsters pursuing education in schools, junior and degree colleges of MSEA.

Understanding the difficulties faced by the Thalassemia students for their education, MS Education Academy decided to provide free education, which will be extended to all the 3085 Thalassemia students registered with the TSCS, he said.

The office bearers of TSCS including its president Chandrakant Agarwal, secretary Dr. Suman Jain, and Joint Secretary Alim Baig expressed their happiness over the announcement.

Thalassemia students and their parents struggle to afford medicine, treatment and other expenditures. “The gesture of MS Academy will be a big relief to Thalassemia students and their parents. This will give new ray of hope for the students who want to pursue higher education,” the TSCS said.

