MSN Labs launches Fesobig for treatment of overactive bladder, uninary incontinence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: City-based global pharma company MSN Labs announced the launch of Fesobig, the bioequivalent generic version of Fesoterodine Fumarate. Fesobig is recommended as the first line pharmacotherapy option for treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and uninary incontinence (UI).

“The launch of Fesobig tablets is in line with our commitment to research in bringing affordable medications across critical therapies for alleviating the suffering,” said Dr MSN Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, MSN Group.

“Besides helping recover from overactive bladder, we are certain that Fesobig will eliminate the social and psychological discomfort associated with the condition. We have ensured that drug is priced affordably so that it can benefit a vast majority of patients,” said Bharat Reddy, Executive Director, MSN Group.

According to studies, one in three women above the age of 50 suffer from urinary incontinence impacting their quality of life. A majority of patients shy away from treatment due to the lack of awareness and accept it as a part of ageing process. This, in the long run, leads to various medical complications. Avenues including behavioral therapy, drugs and surgical options are available for treating OAB, a release said.

