Mukarram Jah funeral prayers at 5 pm at Mecca Masjid

The heir to the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad was the grandson of the last reigning Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:48 AM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: Scores of people continue to visit the Chowmahalla Palace to pay their last respects to the titular eighth Nizam Mir Barkat Ali Khan Mukarram Jah Bahadur who had passed away on Saturday night. He was 89.

The body of Mukarram Jah was brought to the city from Istanbul Turkey, where he passed away, in a special chartered flight on Tuesday evening to the RGI Airport Shamshabad. It was later shifted to the Chowmahalla Palace and kept at the palace to allow people to pay their last respects.

The general public were allowed since today morning 8 a.m into the palace. A few thousand people had so far reached the palace and paid their respects.

Members of the Nizam family from across the globe came to the city to attend the funeral.

Around 3.30 pm, the funeral procession will start from the palace and reach the historic Mecca Masjid.

After the Asar prayers, at Mecca Masjid (around 5 pm) the ‘ Namaz -e- Janaza’ will take place and the body would be laid to rest beside the grave of his father, Mir Himayat Ali Khan Azam Jah Bahadur and the eldest son of seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan.