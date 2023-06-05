Mukhra (K) Sarpanch participates in national seminar in Delhi

Mukhra (K) village Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi was among five Sarpanches from Telangana invited for the national level seminar during World Environment Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Mukhra (K) Sarpanch Meenakshi along with MPTC member Subhash participate in a national level seminar on environment to mark Global Environment Day observed in New Delhi on Monday.

Adilabad: Mukhra (K) village Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi participated in a national level seminar during World Environment Day observed by the union Environment ministry in New Delhi on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Meenakshi said the villagers were actively becoming partners in the massive plantation drive of the State government, Telangana ku Haritha Haram and Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar. She said 100 percent of saplings planted under the two initiatives had survived, indicating the sincerity and dedication of the residents in protecting the environment.

The Sarpanch also said the village was relying on solar power produced from a rooftop solar power system installed recently. Jute carry bags were being used in the village in place of plastic ones. The plantation of saplings helped not only in registering rains and increasing greenary that brought a pleasant look to the village, she added.

